10 ISIS militants killed in latest airstrikes in Nangarhar province

By Khaama Press - Thu Jun 08 2017, 4:11 pm

At least ten militants affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group were killed in the latest airstrikes carried out in the eastern Nangarhar province.

According to the local officials, the airstrikes were carried out in the past 24 hours in the vicinity of Kot district, once of the main strongholds of the terror group.

The officials further added that the militants were targeted in the vicinity of Nargis and Chinar areas of Kot district, leaving ten of them dead, including several foreign insurgents.

The local residents and security forces did not suffer any casualties during the airstrikes, the officials added.

No further details were given regarding the parties involved in the airstrike as both the Afghan and US forces conduct regular operations against the terror group in this province.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militant groups have recently increased their insurgency activities in some parts of the province during the recent years.

This comes as an anti-ISIS operation is underway in Nangarhar to eliminate the presence of ISIS affiliates in this province.

The US forces based in Afghanistan are also providing support to the Afghan forces during the operations, mainly involving airstrikes.

