10 ISIS fighters among 58 militants killed, claims Afghan defense ministry

By Khaama Press - Wed Jan 04 2017, 9:37 am

At least 58 militants including 10 loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group were killed during the counter-terrorism operations, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) claimed Tuesday.

According to an operational update by MoD, the militants were killed in the past 24 hours in various parts of the country during the counter-terrorism operations supported by the Afghan Air Force and artillery units of the Afghan army.

MoD further added that the operations were conducted in Nangarhar, Kapisa, Logar, Paktia, Paktika, Ghazni, Badakhshan, Balkh, and Helmand provinces.

According to the Ministry of Defense, at least 12 of the militants were killed in Ghormach district of Faryab, 20 were killed in Charkh district of Logar, 10 ISIS militants were killed in Deh Bala district of Nangarhar, and 2 ISIS commanders were killed in Shindand district of Herat.

The ministry also added that 4 militants were killed in Ghazni, 3 were killed in Uruzgan, 2 in Paktika, and 5 of them were killed in Farah province.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the reports so far.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS