1 Taliban insurgent killed, 1 arrested alive in failed Nangarhar ambush

By Khaama Press - Sun Jan 29 2017, 10:16 am

One Taliban insurgent was killed and another one was arrested alive in a failed ambush on Afghan security forces in eastern Nangarhar province.

The provincial police commandment in a statement said the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) were ambushed in Khogyani district.

The statement further added that the Afghan army and police forces were patrolling in Khan Khel area when their convoy was attacked.

A motorcycle and two Ak-47 rifles were also confiscated after the clash ended, the statement said, adding that the detained militant was held after sustaining injuries.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militant groups have recently increased to their insurgency activities in some remote parts of the province.

The loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group have also started operations in some districts during the recent years, mainly in Achin, Kot, and Haska Mina district.

However, the Afghan and US forces continue to conduct operations to suppress the insurgency activities of the militants in this province.

