1 killed in attack on ex-Taliban leader Mullah Salam Zaeef’s home in Kabul

By Khaama Press - Sat Dec 24 2016, 8:47 am

At least one person was killed after a group of gunmen attacked the house of ex-Taliban leader Mawlavi Abdul Salam Zaeef in Kabul.

According to the security officials, the incident took place on Friday evening in Kamari area of Bagrami district.

Head of the Criminal Investigation Department Fraidoon Obaidi confirmed the incident and said an investigation is underway along with a search operation to detain the militants.

The officials are saying that a security guard of Mawlavi Zaeef was killed in the attack and the gunmen who were riding motorcycles managed to flee the area.

No group has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

Mawlavi Zaeef is the former Taliban leader who was working as the group’s ambassador to Islamabad during the Taliban regime.

The officials are calling him as key supporter of peace process in Afghanistan.

Yesterday’s attack on Mawlavi Zaeef’s house is the second attack in capital Kabul following a deadly coordinated attack on a lawmaker’s house in the city that left at least 8 people dead including the family members of Mir Wali who represents Helmand in Lower House of the Parliament.

