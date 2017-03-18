1 killed, 2 wounded in gunmen firing in Kabul city

By Khaama Press - Sat Mar 18 2017, 3:17 pm

A civilian was killed and two others including a policeman were wounded in an attack by gunmen in capital Kabul.

According to the Kabul police officials, the incident took place late on Friday night in the vicinity of 17th police district of the city.

The officials are saying that a number of gunmen who are believed to be members of a robbers’ gang opened fire on a check post as they were being chased by the security forces.

The gunmen managed to flee the area leaving their vehicle behind, the officials said, adding that an investigation and search operation is underway regarding the incident and to apprehend the gunmen.

This comes as the growing activities by illegal armed groups have added to the concerns of the city residents amid deteriorating security situation having links with the terrorist groups.

The anti-government armed militant groups have carried out numerous attacks in capital Kabul during the recent weeks.

One of the largest attack was carried out by a group of at least five insurgents targeting the main military hospital that left at least 50 people dead.

The attack on Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan hospital followed days after the militants launched coordinated attacks on in western and eastern parts of the city that left scores of people dead or wounded.

