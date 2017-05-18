1 killed, 2 wounded in attack on Afghan army bus in Herat

By Khaama Press - Thu May 18 2017, 2:09 pm

At least one person was killed and two others were wounded in an attack on the Afghan army bus in western Herat province of Afghanistan.

According to the local government officials, the incident took place earlier today in the central city of Herat.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Ghulam Jilani Farhad confirmed the incident and said two militants riding on motorcycles opened fire on a bus carrying Afghan army soldiers and officers.

He said the militants managed to flee the area after opening fire on the bus, leaving one person dead and two others wounded.

Farhad further added that an investigation is underway along with a search operation for the apprehension of the culprits.

No group including the Taliban insurgents or any other militant group has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

Herat is among the relatively calm provinces in west of Afghanistan where fewer terrorist related incidents are reported.

However the anti-government armed militant groups have increased to their insurgency activities in some parts of the province, including the provincial capital of Herat city during the recent years.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS