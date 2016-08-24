13 killed, 37 wounded in attack on American University in Kabul

By Khaama Press - Wed Aug 24 2016, 10:15 pm

At least thirteen people were killed and thirty seven others were wounded after a group of militants launched a coordinated attack on the American University in Kabul this evening.

At least seven students, 3 policemen, and 3 others including university personnel were killed in the attack.

Kabul police chief Genn. Abdul Rahman Rahimi earlier said the attack on the university ended and at least 7 people were killed while 30 others were wounded.

He said a security guard of the university was among those killed and the security forces managed to rescue about 700 students.

According to Gen. Rahimi one of the foreign lecturers of the university was also among those wounded.

The public health officials earlier said one student was killed in the attack and fourteen others were wounded.

The attack was launched after the militants detonated a Vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) near the university compound with the remaining militants starting gun attack.

No group including the Taliban insurgents has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

This comes as two teachers, an American and an Australian, remain missing after being abducted at gunpoint from a road nearby earlier this month.

