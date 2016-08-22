1 child killed, 3 wounded in an explosion in North of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Mon Aug 22 2016, 9:25 pm

At least one child was killed and three others were wounded in an explosion in northern Jawzjan province of Afghanistan, local officials said Monday.

The incident took place late on Sunday afternoon in Qosh Tapa district as the children were playing in the area and struck with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) which was already planted.

Provincial police chief Rahmatullah Turkistani confirmed the incident but did not elaborate further on who had plated the explosives.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the incident so far.

Taliban insurgents and militants belonging to the other insurgent groups frequently use Improvised Explosive Device (IED) as the weapon of their choice to target the security forces but the ordinary civilians are often targeted in such attacks.

This comes as the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan released the latest civilian casualties report late last month which stated at least 3726 civilians were killed or wounded between January and June of this year.

The UN mission said the civilian casualties in the country has reached to a record number since counting began in 2009, with 5,166 civilians recorded killed or maimed in just the first six months of this year, of whom almost one-third were children. The total civilian casualty figure recorded by the UN between 1 January 2009 and 30 June 2016 has risen to 63,934, including 22,941 deaths and 40,993 injured.

According to the UN mission, the anti-government elements remain responsible for 60 percent of the civilian casualties with ground engagements continuing to cause the highest number of civilian casualties, followed by complex and suicide attacks and improved explosive devices (IEDs).

