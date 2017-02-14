1.5m lives lost to defeat Soviet forces; no external force can defeat Afghans: Sayyaf

By Khaama Press - Tue Feb 14 2017, 11:00 am

A prominent Jihadi figure and former Afghan lawmaker Abdul Rab Rasool Sayyaf has said the Afghan nation achieved victory against the Soviet forces with almost 1.5 million human lives lost in the campaign.

Sayyaf was speaking during a gathering to mark the withdrawal of the Soviet forces from the country 28 years ago.

He said the whole Afghan nation should be proud of the day to mark the withdrawal of the Soviet forces, insisting that no external force can defeat the Afghan people.

Sayyaf further added that any provocative act or insult against Jihad will be considered as an attack on the religion.

He was apparently gesturing towards the growing frustration against the Jihadi leaders who were involved in a devastating civil following the withdrawal of the Soviet from the country.

In other parts of his speech, Sayyaf said the Mujahideen forces liberated the country which was sold to the outsiders, apparently gesturing towards the communist regime.

Sayyaf endorsed support for freedom of speech but warned against any attempts that undermine the values of the nation.

The Soviet forces launched an offensive on Afghanistan on 14th December 1979, deploying ground and air forces in the country.

The Soviet war in Afghanistan lasted nine years from December 1979 to February 1989. Part of the Cold War, it was fought between Soviet-led Afghan forces against multi-national insurgent groups called the mujahideen.

